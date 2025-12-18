LPSS names 2025-26 Teachers of the Year

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has announced its 2025-26 Teachers of the Year, recognizing four outstanding educators whose dedication, passion, and impact exemplify excellence in the classroom.

On Thursday, December 18, the honorees were surprised at their schools by Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr., members of the district’s senior leadership team, and the teachers’ families, who joined in celebrating the well-deserved recognition.

The 2025 LPSS Teachers of the Year are:

Elementary Teacher of the Year: Mary Graham, Middlebrook Elementary LPSS MARY GRAHAM

Middle School Teacher of the Year: Alysa LeBlanc, Milton Middle School LPSS ALYSA LEBLANC

High School Teacher of the Year: Tiffany Gauthier, Lafayette High School LPSS TIFFANY GAUTHIER

New Teacher of the Year: Antonia Lagneaux, Westside Elementary School

LPSS ANTONIA LAGNEAUX

“Our teachers are the heart of everything we do,” Touchet said. “The success of a school system depends on the professionals in our classrooms each day. These educators represent the very best of LPSS, and their commitment to student growth, opportunity, and culture is evident in the lives they impact.”

LPSS congratulates the 2025-26 Teachers of the Year and thanks them for their dedication to students and public education.

