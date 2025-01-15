LPSS monitoring next week's weather forecast

LPSS is actively monitoring the weather forecast for the week of January 20 in collaboration with local meteorologists and the Office of Emergency Preparedness. Forecasts currently predict an extended period of freezing or below-freezing temperatures, with the potential for frozen precipitation.

According to weather experts, confidence in a wintry mix will increase as the Arctic air approaches. To ensure informed decision-making, the LPSS leadership team will meet on Friday morning to review the latest updates. If the forecast becomes more certain, a decision regarding school closures will be made then.

Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr., assures parents and the community that safety remains the district's highest priority: "At LPSS, safety is more than a priority—it’s a core value. Every decision we make is driven by our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our students and staff."

Any necessary school closures will be announced no later than Sunday morning.