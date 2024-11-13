Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

LPSS is closing schools due to flash flooding

FLOODING.png
Submitted
FLOODING.png
Posted
and last updated

LPSS is closing all schools due to flash flooding around some of the facilities. Staff will stay with students who have already arrived on campus until parents/guardians can pick them up.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.