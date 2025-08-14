LPSS invites community to 2025 State of the District Address

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr., invites the community to attend the 2025 State of the District Address on Thursday, September 4, from 5:15–7:00 p.m. at Lafayette High School.

Seating is limited, and registration is required.

Touchet will review the progress LPSS has made over the past year, highlight current initiatives in academics, teacher and faculty support, and facilities, and share how the district plans to continue building on its momentum for student growth and success.

From 5:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., guests will enjoy performances and exhibits from LPSS art and music students, showcasing the creativity and passion that enrich district schools. Culinary students from the W.D. Smith Career Center will provide treats, and Love Our Schools will host a reception in the Lafayette High School dining hall. The formal presentation will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m.

“Your support plays a critical role in our success,” said Superintendent Touchet. “This event is an opportunity to celebrate what we’ve accomplished together, share our vision for the future, and continue our partnership in making LPSS the best it can be.”