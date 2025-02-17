LPSS encourages parents to prepare for cold temperatures

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is urging families and staff to prepare for colder weather expected later this week. Morning temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecasted to dip into the mid-20s, with daytime highs reaching the mid- to upper-40s. While no extreme conditions or frozen precipitation are anticipated, LPSS encourages everyone to take precautions to stay safe and comfortable.

To ensure student well-being, LPSS reminds the community to review the 2024-25 Dress Code guidelines and make appropriate preparations for the cold weather.

Uniform Guidelines for Students:

Khaki or navy blue pants.

Hoodless sweatshirts in school-approved colors.

Coats or jackets of any color or print, as long as they are hoodless.

Knit caps, earmuffs, and gloves (may only be worn outdoors).

Uniform shirts or principal-approved spirit shirts must be worn under any sweatshirt or jacket.

Parent Recommendations:

Ensure students are dressed warmly each day with approved clothing items.

Provide students with caps, earmuffs, and gloves for outdoor use only.

Confirm uniform compliance while also prioritizing warmth.

School Staff Encouragement:

Limit outdoor activities while daytime temperatures remain below 50 degrees.

Plan alternative indoor activities to keep students engaged and comfortable.

LPSS appreciates the cooperation of families and staff as we work together to prioritize student safety and well-being during this period of cold weather.

Additional information regarding the 2024-25 Dress Code Guidelines [drive.google.com] can be found at lpssonline.com.

