LPSS delays start of school due to rainy forecast

All Lafayette public schools will start 90 minutes late tomorrow because of predicted rain overnight.

"The Lafayette Parish School System has remained in close contact with the National Weather Service and local meteorologists throughout the day. Forecasts indicate one to two inches of rain overnight and into Thursday morning. No severe weather or widespread flooding is expected, but flash flooding may occur in isolated areas. In the interest of safety for our students, staff, and bus drivers, all LPSS schools will operate on a 90-minute delayed start schedule on Thursday," a release states.

Here's the rest of the release:

Please review the following important information for families and staff:

Staff at each school campus should report 30 minutes prior to the adjusted bell time. Dismissal times for all schools will remain the same. See the detailed chart below outlining staff reporting and start times for each school is attached or click this link [drive.google.com].

Bus riders should report to their bus stop 90 minutes later than normal. For example: If your normal time is 6AM, you should be at the bus stop by 7:30AM.

There will be no morning care at schools.

Buses may be running slower than normal due to heavier traffic.

LPSS employees who are not school-based must report to their office by 8:05 a.m.

LPSS will continue to monitor facilities, weather and road conditions and will share any additional updates by 6 a.m. Thursday

"Delaying the start of school allows buses to run after sunrise, improving visibility and making it easier to identify any potential road hazards," the release states. "Please understand that preserving valuable instructional time for our students is a major focus, but the safety of our students and staff is a priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our families and staff."

