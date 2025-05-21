LPSS custodian job fair set for June

The Lafayette Parish School System invites job seekers to its upcoming Custodian Job Fair, taking place Monday and Tuesday, June 9–10, 2025, at the Lafayette Parish School Board Office (202 Rue Iberville, Lafayette).

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. until noon, and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on June 9 and 10. Interested job-seekers should bring their high school diploma or transcript and a current resume.

LPSS is looking for reliable, hardworking individuals who take pride in keeping schools clean, safe, and welcoming. Custodians play a key role in school operations and student success.

Job responsibilities include:



Cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, offices, and restrooms



Performing light maintenance and floor care



Following safety procedures and maintaining equipment



Supporting the overall cleanliness and functionality of school facilities



Why join LPSS?

Be part of a team that supports education



Competitive pay and benefits



Opportunities for advancement within the district

You can contact the Maintenance Department at (337) 521-7419 for more information.

