Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

LPSS custodian job fair set for June

LPSS
KATC photo
LPSS
Posted

The Lafayette Parish School System invites job seekers to its upcoming Custodian Job Fair, taking place Monday and Tuesday, June 9–10, 2025, at the Lafayette Parish School Board Office (202 Rue Iberville, Lafayette).

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. until noon, and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on June 9 and 10. Interested job-seekers should bring their high school diploma or transcript and a current resume.

LPSS is looking for reliable, hardworking individuals who take pride in keeping schools clean, safe, and welcoming. Custodians play a key role in school operations and student success.

Job responsibilities include:

  • Cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, offices, and restrooms
  • Performing light maintenance and floor care
  • Following safety procedures and maintaining equipment
  • Supporting the overall cleanliness and functionality of school facilities

Why join LPSS?

  • Be part of a team that supports education
  • Competitive pay and benefits
  • Opportunities for advancement within the district

You can contact the Maintenance Department at (337) 521-7419 for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.