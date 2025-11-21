LPSS closes nearly $50 million bond sale to fund new K-8 school

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School System closed today on a nearly $50 million bond sale that will be used to fund construction of a new K-8 school on the current site of J.W. Faulk Elementary School.

The new school will serve students J.W. Faulk, Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary, and Paul Breaux Middle School.

Board members voted in September to seek up to $50 million in bond funding from the State Bond Commission.

“We’re working hard to create more opportunities for students by improving our schools,” said Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. “Culture starts with having a safe, welcoming place to learn. Thanks to Board Member Amy Trahan’s efforts to keep this project moving, and with support from our School Board, we were able to use bond funding to build this new school. It’s a meaningful investment in students on Lafayette’s north side.”

Investment banker Marcus Lambert served as the underwriter. He commended LPSS’s efforts and the success of the sale:

“DA Davidson is very proud to once again partner with such a premier school district and support them in such a strong bond sale. Investor interest was high across the offering, allowing the district to secure the capital needed to move forward with its plans. The district deserves credit for maintaining an outstanding bond rating that made this possible.”

Barras Architects and RHH Architects will work jointly to design the new facility. The Lafayette Parish School Board will select a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) at its meeting on December 11, 2025.

The estimated completion date for the school is early 2028.

In June of this year, LPSS closed on over $65-million to fund three major renovations and wing additions at Judice Middle, Acadiana High, and L.J. Alleman Middle.