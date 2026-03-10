LPSS classrooms required to post 10 Commandments by Friday

Lafayette Parish classrooms must hang the a Ten Commandments poster by Friday.

A letter sent to all principals on Monday states that the poster must be at least 11x14 inches with the text clearly visible and readable. There are several versions of the poster; you can see them here.

We reached out to LPSS to see which one their schools were given and they told us "the law states that the posters themselves or the funding to have them printed should come from a donor. Love Acadiana reached out to LPSS and offered to deliver 3,000 posters, a mix of all approved styles, which were distributed to schools."

Love Acadiana is a non-profit faith-based organization based in Broussard which was one of the founders of Love Our Schools, according to this release.

There are several different versions of the Ten Commandments, which are part of the religion of some people, including Christians and Jews.

"The district has received the required posters for your schools and they are now ready for pickup," the letter states, and instructs principals to have them picked up from the district office on Monday.

Here's the letter:

Here's one of the posters: