LPSS cancels in-service to make up lost instruction day

In light of recent weather disruptions and the upcoming academic schedule, LPSS is revising the instructional calendar for next week regarding students, a release states.

Here's what LPSS says:

Originally, Wednesday, September 18, was scheduled as a professional development day for teachers, with no classes for students. However, due to schedule changes for Hurricane Francine and the shortened week following Labor Day, LPSS has decided to make a full instructional day.

By having students report to school on September 18, LPSS aims to achieve two key objectives:

Retain One of Our Emergency Days: The district calendar includes 7 days allocated for emergencies such as severe weather events. Utilizing one of these days for instructional purposes helps maintain our contingency for any future disruptions.

Ensure Uninterrupted Instruction: Following two abbreviated weeks, it is crucial to provide a full week of instruction to ensure academic continuity and stability for our students.

With unpredictable weather in winter and spring and hurricane season at its peak, it is essential that we maintain both the instructional schedule and a cushion for unexpected events. Our goal is to ensure our students' academic success.

Parents are asked to make the necessary arrangements to ensure your child attends school on September 18.