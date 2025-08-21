LPSS asking parents to share school visit feedback

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) invites parents and families to participate in a new visitor experience survey, designed to strengthen the welcoming atmosphere across all campuses.

“We want every parent and visitor to feel comfortable and welcome when they walk through the doors of our schools,” said Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. “Your feedback helps us continue building a culture where students and families know they belong.”

Visitors will notice QR codes posted at school entrances. By scanning the code, parents and guardians can access a brief survey to share their experiences and impressions. The survey is also linked here.

Your feedback gives LPSS a clearer picture of what it’s like to visit its schools.