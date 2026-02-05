LPSS announces Pre-K registration

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has scheduled in-person registration for parents to enroll their children in Pre-K for the 2026-27 school year.
Trained staff will be available to assist with completing your online application for LPSS Pre-K. To complete your application the same day, please bring:
- Adult Identification (Driver’s License or ID)
- Child’s Proof of Age (Birth Certificate)
- Child’s Immunizations (Shot Records)
- Proof of Residency (Recent Utility Bill)
- Proof of Income (Pay stubs)*
*Children may auto-qualify with SNAP or Medicaid
Upcoming on-the-go events
Friday, February 6, 2026
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Truman Early Childhood Education Center
1210 W. Willow Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Monday, February 9, 2026
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Alice Boucher Elementary
400 Patterson Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Thursday, February 12, 2026
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
JW Faulk Elementary
711 E Willow Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Can’t make these dates or times? Schedule an appointment at 337-521-7134.