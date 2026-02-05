Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

LPSS announces Pre-K registration

prek.jpg
LPSS
prek.jpg
Posted

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has scheduled in-person registration for parents to enroll their children in Pre-K for the 2026-27 school year.

Trained staff will be available to assist with completing your online application for LPSS Pre-K. To complete your application the same day, please bring:

  • Adult Identification (Driver’s License or ID)
  • Child’s Proof of Age (Birth Certificate)
  • Child’s Immunizations (Shot Records)
  • Proof of Residency (Recent Utility Bill)
  • Proof of Income (Pay stubs)*

*Children may auto-qualify with SNAP or Medicaid

Upcoming on-the-go events

Friday, February 6, 2026
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Truman Early Childhood Education Center
1210 W. Willow Street
Lafayette, LA 70501

Monday, February 9, 2026
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Alice Boucher Elementary
400 Patterson Street
Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, February 12, 2026
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
JW Faulk Elementary
711 E Willow Street
Lafayette, LA 70501

Can’t make these dates or times? Schedule an appointment at 337-521-7134.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.