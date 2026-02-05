LPSS announces Pre-K registration

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has scheduled in-person registration for parents to enroll their children in Pre-K for the 2026-27 school year.

Trained staff will be available to assist with completing your online application for LPSS Pre-K. To complete your application the same day, please bring:

Adult Identification (Driver’s License or ID)



Child’s Proof of Age (Birth Certificate)



Child’s Immunizations (Shot Records)



Proof of Residency (Recent Utility Bill)



Proof of Income (Pay stubs)*

*Children may auto-qualify with SNAP or Medicaid

Upcoming on-the-go events

Friday, February 6, 2026

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Truman Early Childhood Education Center

1210 W. Willow Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Monday, February 9, 2026

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Alice Boucher Elementary

400 Patterson Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, February 12, 2026

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

JW Faulk Elementary

711 E Willow Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Can’t make these dates or times? Schedule an appointment at 337-521-7134.