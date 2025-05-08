Watch Now
LPSS announces parking plans for graduation

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announces the 2025 graduation schedule for all high schools.

With the exception of Early College Academy, all graduation ceremonies will be held at the Cajundome.

Parking Information:
No general parking will be available on the grounds of the Cajundome.
All attendees should park in the designated areas at Cajun Field.
A drop-off area for the elderly and persons with disabilities near the Cajundome will be available and is clearly marked on the parking map. (scroll down to see that)

Graduation Schedule:

  • May 15 at 2:00 PMEarly College Academy (held at South Louisiana Community College - SoLAcc)
  • May 19 at 4:00 PMCarencro High School
  • May 19 at 6:30 PMSouthside High School
  • May 20 at 4:00 PMDavid Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
  • May 20 at 6:30 PMAcadiana High School
  • May 21 at 1:00 PMOvey Comeaux High School
  • May 21 at 3:30 PMNorthside High School
  • May 21 at 6:00 PMLafayette High School

The full graduation schedule is also available online atlpssonline.com [lpssonline.com].

Here's the parking map:

