LPSS announces new number for parent assistance with portal

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is reminding families to check the Parent Portal and JCampus app for up-to-date student information as the new school year begins.

These tools provide parents and guardians with direct access to their child’s grades, attendance, discipline records, transportation details, and more—allowing them to stay engaged and informed, officials say.

LPSS and individual schools also use the built-in communication features to share urgent messages and important updates, including school cancellations, emergencies, and personalized notices.

Here’s what parents and guardians need to do:



Review your account in the Parent Portal to ensure that student information is correct.



Verify and update your contact information, including phone number and email address.



Create a Parent Portal account if you haven’t already.



Click here to complete these tasks.

A button is also available on the home page of the district website, lpssonline.com.

To support families, LPSS will open a phone bank this week to assist with Parent Portal questions and updates:

Phone Number: (337) 521-7329

July 21–24 (Monday–Thursday): 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

July 25 (Friday): 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM