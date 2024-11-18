LPSO reports warrant scam operating in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to warn citizens of a current phone scam in which the scammer is posing as a member of local law enforcement seeking some sort of payment from the victim.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office does not seek any type of payment over the telephone.

No law enforcement or government agency will ever call asking for bitcoin or gift cards or that sort of thing, either.

The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens.

If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do NOT transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call (337) 232-9211.