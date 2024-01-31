LPSO looking for missing teen

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locate Aliyah Ritchie, 16, missing from Lafayette Parish. Ritchie is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Ritchtie was last seen near the 300 block of W. Broussard Road on January 21. If you see Ritchie, or have any information on whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.