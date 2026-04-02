LPSO investigating murder-suicide

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide, investigators say.

Just past 11 p.m. on April 1, patrol deputies responded to the 100 block of Maggie Lane in unincorporated Carencro, according to Staff Sergeant Chris Cormier, Public Information Officer.

Once deputies arrived, they located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway of the residence. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives say 33-year-old Raylon Wiltz shot his estranged girlfriend, Dalana Charlot, 41, before turning the gun on himself. Charlot was pronounced dead on the scene and Wiltz died later at a local hospital, Cormier stated.

The case remains under investigation.

If you need to talk, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available. Click here for more information.