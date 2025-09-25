LPSO honored with Impact Award Recognition

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation recognized the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at the 2025 LCTCS Impact Awards Gala in New Orleans on Wednesday, September 24. LPSO was honored with the Joe D. May Public Policy Award for its groundbreaking re-entry welding program, developed in partnership with South Louisiana Community College.

Since 2017, LPSO has led a transformative effort to prepare incarcerated individuals for meaningful careers through industry-based welding credentials. In partnership with SoLAcc, the program has produced extraordinary results, including a 98% completion rate, 97% job placement rate upon re-entry, and more than 70 graduates—many of whom are now supporting their families and contributing to Louisiana’s economy.

“The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has proven that second chances change lives and strengthen communities,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of SoLAcc. “This program shows that it’s not about someone’s past—it’s about their future, and it exemplifies the very best of workforce development. We are proud to partner with LPSO in setting a model for re-entry education across our region and state.”

The program’s success led to the opening of a new, permanent 10-bay Welding Technology Facility in August 2025, replacing SoLAcc’s mobile trailer and ensuring long-term sustainability. This initiative not only reduces recidivism and strengthens families but also addresses critical workforce shortages in Louisiana’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The Impact Awards Gala, held during the annual LCTCS Conference, celebrates extraordinary leadership and innovation in education and workforce development. By honoring LPSO, LCTCS recognized a unique public-private partnership—uniting LPSO, SoLAcc, and industry employers—that is reshaping what is possible in workforce re-entry programs.

“The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is honored to receive the Joe D. May Public Policy Award during the LCTCS Impact Awards Ceremony,” said Sheriff Mark Garber. “This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to building pathways of opportunity for student inmates housed at the Public Safety Complex. By working alongside South Louisiana Community College, we have been able to expand access to education and workforce training that empowers re-entering inmates returning to society, strengthens families, reduces recidivism rates, and uplifts our community. We remain dedicated to advancing initiatives that prepare our workforce for the future while ensuring Lafayette Parish continues to thrive.”

SoLAcc congratulates the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to continuing the shared mission of transforming lives through education and opportunity.