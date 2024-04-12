LPSB to review recommended premium increases

Lafayette School System employees may see a hefty jump in insurance premiums soon.

On the agenda for a special meeting set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday are two recommendations to increase premiums.

One recommendation would make the following changes:

Enhanced Plan Deductible for Individuals increase from $800 to $1,100 - Family from $2,400 to $3,300.

Basic Plan Deductible - Individual $950 to $1,200 - Family $2,850 to $3,600.

Blue Saver - no changes in the deductible.

All three plans will decrease from 80% to 70% for Co-insurance - Effective January 1, 2025.

Addition to accept Prudent RX recommendation from HUB with an annual projected savings of $612,199 effective July 1, 2024.

Require all Medicare eligible members to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan effective January 1, 2025.

And that there be a 10% premium increase to Enhanced, Basic and High Deductible plans effective July 1, 2024.

Here's the second recommendation:

5% premium increase to Enhanced, Basic and High Deductible plans for active employees

15% increase to Enhanced, Basic and High Deductible plans

Remove the retiree Medicare discounted premium effective July 1, 2024.

Enhanced Plan Deductible for Individuals increase from $800 to $1,100 - Family from $2,400 to $3,300.

Basic Plan Deductible - Individual $950 to $1,200 - Family $2,850 to $3,600.

Blue Saver - no changes in the deductible.

Plans will remain at 80% /20% for Co-insurance - Effective January 1, 2025.

Addition to accept Prudent RX recommendation from HUB with an annual projected savings of $462,199 effective September 1, 2024.

Also next week, the board will have a committee meeting at J.W. Faulk Elementary School to discuss plans for the school and for future projects.

Here's the agenda: