LPD writes more than 400 tickets during red light campaign

The Lafayette Police Department wrapped up a red-light campaign on Friday and released the stats today.

The LPD's focused enforcement campaign targeting red light violations resulted in a total of 407 citations throughout the initiative, with the following weekly totals: Week 1: 106; Week 2: 80; Week 3: 79; Week 4: 45; and Week 5: 97.

The primary focus of the campaign was red light violations, though individual drivers may have been cited for additional traffic infractions. Enforcement efforts concentrated on intersections identified by traffic officers as high-violation areas based on their experience.

These key locations included but were not limited to: Johnston Street and Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Kaliste Saloom Road and East Pinhook Road, West Pinhook Road and Surrey Street, Cameron Street and University Avenue, Evangeline Thruway and Willow Street, and Louisiana Avenue and Willow Street.

"The Lafayette Police Department remains committed to traffic safety. While this specific campaign has concluded, traffic officers will continue routine monitoring of intersections for red light violations. Furthermore, Chief Trouard has directed the Traffic Unit to proactively address traffic concerns citywide through various initiatives, responding to community feedback regarding specific locations," a release states.