LPD to host recruitment event

The Lafayette Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Physical Fitness Assessment event on Saturday.

The event will be June 1 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Lafayette Fire Training Center, 300 N Dugas Rd Lafayette.

The LPD is looking for people who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a physical fitness test. If you want to participate, you have to get there no later at 7:45 a.m. to register.

Please wear athletic attire (including athletic shoes) appropriate for completing push-ups, sit-ups, a 300-meter sprint, and an officer down drill.

There will be PT instructors on hand and will begin the morning with a warm-up and stretch.

Organizers ask that you bring water bottles or sports drinks with you to the event.

The recruiting staff will also be on hand to answer any questions you may have regarding employment with the Lafayette Police Department and provide applications.

Attendance at this event is a requirement of the application process.