LPD sets physical fitness test for prospective officers

If you'd like to be a Lafayette Police officer, this Saturday you can take the first step.

The Lafayette Police Department is hosting a physical fitness recruitment event on Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the track and field facility at Teurlings High School, 139 Teurlings Drive.

The event will start promptly at 8 a.m. with a physical fitness test, so anyone who wants to participate should be there before 7:45 a.m. to register. Participants should bring water bottles or sports drinks with them.

Participants should wear athletic clothing, including athletic shoes, and be ready to complete push-ups, sit-ups, a 300-meter sprint and an "officer down" drill.

The Lafayette Police Department will have PT instructors on hand and will begin the morning with a warm-up and stretch.

The recruiting staff will also be on hand to answer any questions participants may have regarding employment with the Lafayette Police Department and provide applications. This event is a requirement of the application process.

If you want more information about the application process and the requirements to be a police officer, click here.