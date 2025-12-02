LPD Sgt. placed on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) confirms the arrest of one of its officers on domestic violence charges.

Sgt. Curtis Oakes was arrested Tuesday by LPD in connection with an alleged domestic incident that occurred at his residence on December 1, 2025.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts domestic abuse with child endangerment; no bond has been set for his arrest as of Tuesday afternoon, records show.

Immediately following the arrest, Oakes was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to a spokesperson for the Department. LPD initiated a formal internal affairs investigation into the case.