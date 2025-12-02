LPD Sgt. placed on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) confirms the arrest of one of its officers on domestic violence charges.
Sgt. Curtis Oakes was arrested Tuesday by LPD in connection with an alleged domestic incident that occurred at his residence on December 1, 2025.
He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts domestic abuse with child endangerment; no bond has been set for his arrest as of Tuesday afternoon, records show.
Immediately following the arrest, Oakes was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to a spokesperson for the Department. LPD initiated a formal internal affairs investigation into the case.
The Lafayette Police Department maintains the highest standards and expectations for the conduct of all its personnel. We view allegations of domestic violence with the utmost seriousness and do not condone such behavior, regardless of who is involved.
We are committed to a comprehensive and transparent review of this matter and will cooperate fully with the criminal investigation. Our priority remains ensuring the victim’s best interests and upholding the public's trust.
Lafayette Police Department