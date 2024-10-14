LPD plans recruiting physical fitness assessment event

The Lafayette Police Department plans a Recruiting Physical Fitness Assessment Event this weekend.

The event will be Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 08:00 am to 10:00 am at the Lafayette Fire Training Center, 300 N. Dugas Road, Lafayette, LA 70507

It's open to people who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

Here are the details from the LPD:

The Lafayette Police Department will be hosting a recruiting physical fitness test day. The event will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. with a physical fitness test. Applicants are asked to arrive no later than 7:45 a.m. to register for the event. Please wear athletic attire (including athletic shoes) appropriate for completing push-ups, sit-ups, a 300-meter sprint, and an officer down drill. We will have PT instructors on hand and will begin the morning with a warm-up and stretch. We ask that you bring water bottles or sports drinks with you to the event.

The recruiting staff will also be on hand to answer any questions you may have regarding employment with the Lafayette Police Department and provide applications. This event is a requirement of the application process.

For more information please contact the recruiter:

Sgt. Kristina Strong

337-291-8663 or text 337-202-2443

Email: kstrong@lafayettela.gov

