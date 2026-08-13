LPD needs help to ID crash victim

Lafayette Police are asking for help to identify a woman who died in a crash earlier this month.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at approximately 5:59 a.m., officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

The victim, an unidentified Black female, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After exhausting immediate identification efforts, investigators are turning to the public for assistance. The female is described as a black female possibly in her late 20s early 30s, 5’6” tall weighing 175lbs. She has a tattoo on her right forearm that says “We only past to meet again”.

Anyone who has a family member or friend that fits the above description and have not spoken with them recently is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Division at (337) 291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.