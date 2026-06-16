LPD: Lock your car doors

Seems like it should be common sense - and yet here we are.

The Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday that they've recently seen a trend that has provided suspects with the ability to commit crimes of opportunity. These crimes of opportunity have been categorized as burglaries, specifically vehicle burglaries.

"A large majority of the vehicle burglaries being committed are done so as the suspects are provided with easy access to these victimized vehicles," a release states. "The Lafayette Police Department strongly urges the community to lock their vehicles at all times."

The department also advises "that you not leave valuables in your vehicle. We understand that sometimes the occasion may require you to have valuables in your vehicle, which we suggest that you hide them from plain-sight or secure them inside the trunk or glove compartment. Lastly, we recommend that no firearms be left inside a vehicle unattended, especially during the nighttime hours."

If you see suspicious activity around your neighborhood, contact 911 and report it. You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.