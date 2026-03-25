LPD investigating homicide at apartment complex

Lafayette Police are investigating a homicide for the second day in a row.

Around 6:30 a.m., they were called to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road to investigate a shooting.

They found a dead man in the parking lot. A crime scene was established and LPD Investigators were called to the scene.

"Due to the incident being in the early stages of investigation, no additional details are available at the moment. An update shall follow as Investigators develop their findings regarding the incident," a release states.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.