LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cypress Street

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A man is recovering after an early Sunday morning shooting in the 100 block of Cypress Street, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers were already in the area around 12:05 a.m. responding to a large fight near Jefferson Street when a gunshot was fired. They found a man wounded and provided aid until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.