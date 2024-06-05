LPD, Special Olympics of Acadiana help kick off 2024 Camp Shriver

The Lafayette Police Department and the Special Olympics of Acadiana helped kick off the 2024 Camp Shriver.

The opening ceremony was held Tuesday to begin the fun for those with special needs.

"This place means so much to me," said Bailey Castille, athlete leadership member and volunteer. "All the special needs campers around the state need camps like these because we don't have camps to help specific needs."

The camp goes on until Thursday.

