LPD conducts downtown compliance checks

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD), in coordination with the Lafayette Consolidated Government Department of Alcohol and Noise Control, conducted compliance checks at several downtown establishments during the evening of Saturday, January 10, 2026, into the early morning hours of Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Police say these checks were conducted to ensure compliance with local alcohol service regulations and the city’s noise ordinance. The following locations were inspected:



Rooftop 116 – 116 E. Vermilion Street

The Office Bar – 324 Jefferson Street

Legends Downtown – 413 Jefferson Street

Nitetown – 524 Jefferson Street

The Greenroom – 229 Jefferson Street

Devil’s Den – 411 Jefferson Street

During the inspections, Rooftop 116 was found to be in violation of the city’s noise ordinance and was notified accordingly. The establishment will receive an administrative violation through the Department of Alcohol and Noise Control. Additionally, The Office Bar was cited for an alcohol-related compliance issue.

No other violations or concerns were observed at the remaining locations.

The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government will continue to conduct periodic compliance checks in an effort to promote public safety, quality of life, and adherence to local ordinances.

