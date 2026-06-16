LPCD wins technology award at state event

The Lafayette Parish Communication District received the 2025 Technology Leadership Award at the recent 2026 Louisiana APCO/NENA Symposium in Bossier City, Louisiana.

This award honors agencies that are demonstrating innovation, leadership, and a continued commitment to improving communications during emergencies.

LPCD was honored for their use of advanced mapping technology to strengthen emergency response and public safety across Lafayette Parish. By integrating ArcGIS Indoors with the parish’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, dispatchers and responding agencies can access more precise information, providing first responders with detailed, floor-level visibility of school campuses in real time.

“This project and recognition reflect the work we believe public safety should continue moving toward,” said Craig Stansbury, Director of LPCD. “It takes collaboration, planning, and the right technology, but the purpose is simple: helping first responders do their jobs and helping protect the people in our community.”

The project included all Lafayette Parish School System campuses, with charter and private schools across the parish nearing completion. Lafayette Parish is also ahead of Louisiana’s Act 425 school safety mandate, which requires detailed mapping data to support emergency response.

“I am proud of our team for the forward-thinking measures we are taking in protecting our schools. Being recognized by our peers in Louisiana and invited to share this work nationally shows the importance of investing in technology that supports a safer, faster, and more informed response.”

In addition to the statewide award, LPCD has been invited to present at the 2026 Esri User Conference in San Diego this July. The session titled “How Lafayette 911 Emergency Communications Integrated GIS Services " will be led by Director Stansbury and the LPCD Information Technology Division.