Love the Boot activities in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette residents have two easy ways to take action during Love the Boot Week, April 18-26, as Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces Trash Bash and Paper Shredding Day—two community events that aim to Lafayette clean, safe, and sustainable.

Held in partnership with Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Love the Boot Week is a statewide effort focused on litter removal, beautification, and environmental stewardship. Locally, these efforts also support Lafayette’s America250 “Acts of Pride and Service” initiative, encouraging residents to take part in meaningful community action.

“Love the Boot Week is a great opportunity for our community to come together and take pride in where we live,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Whether you’re cleaning up a park or safely disposing of documents, these are simple ways for residents to make a real impact across Lafayette.”

Trash Bash – April 18, 2026

Keep Lafayette Beautiful and LCG’s Environmental Quality Division, in partnership with the Bayou Vermilion District and Acadiana Waste Services, will host Trash Bash on Saturday, April 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Volunteers will help clean up Lafayette’s streets, parks, and waterways, followed by a post-cleanup celebration with lunch and a free t-shirt.

You can register by calling 337-291-5637 or emailing recycling@lafayettela.gov Check-in will be at Vermilionville; supplies like gloves, bags, grabbers and visibility vests will be provided. Volunteers should bring a durable water bottle, wear closed-toe shoes and apply sunscreen.

Paper Shredding Day – April 25, 2026

Residents securely dispose of confidential documents on Saturday, April 25, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Robicheaux Recreation Center (1919 Eraste Landry Road). Glass recycling will also be available on site.

Document Guidelines: they must be free of binders and clips; staples are OK. There's a limit of three kitchen-size bags per household, and only personal and sensitive documents will be accepted; business documents, magazines, books and newspapers are not accepted.

Glass Recycling Guidelines: clean food and beverage-grade bottles and jars only; colored glass is accepted. No broken glass, windows, table tops, microwave plates or light bulbs will be accepted.

Love the Boot Week is a chance for residents, businesses, and community groups to take simple actions that make a visible difference across Lafayette, organizers say. For more information, contact LCG’s Environmental Quality Division at 337-291-5637.