Love Our Schools surprises 15 Education All-Star finalists across Lafayette Parish

Over the course of two surprise-filled days, Love Our Schools honored 15 outstanding educators and support staff as Education All-Star [loveourschoolsfoundation.org] Finalists, recognizing their extraordinary impact on students, campuses, and the Lafayette Parish School System.

Love Our Schools visited campuses across the parish to surprise each finalist with a personalized celebration recognizing their dedication, leadership, and heart for public education. These finalists were selected for one of three distinguished honors: Hall of Fame, Breakout All-Star, or All Heart.

2026 Education All-Star Finalists

Hall of Fame – Elementary

Amy Word — Westside Elementary

Annette Bodin — Milton Elementary

Latoya Rideau — Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary

Hall of Fame – Middle School

Britney Bonnet-Taylor — Acadian Middle School

Steven Poulan — Carencro Middle School

Mireille Mouton — Carencro Middle School

Hall of Fame – High School

Emily Benoit — Ovey Comeaux High School

Mason Denux — Ovey Comeaux High School

Sara Mulligan — Southside High School

Breakout All-Star (Teacher with 1-3 years of experience in the classroom)

Mark Mouton — Carencro Middle School

Harley Dupre — Southside High School

Emily Weber — Edgar Martin Middle School

All Heart (Recognizing amazing support staff)

Katy Twiner — Carencro Bob Lily Elementary

Wilton Allen — Southside High School

Ali Cantrell — Milton Elementary / Middle



The winners in each category will be announced during the Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball game halftime Friday, February 7 at 3:00 PM.

“Education All-Stars is about more than awards, it’s about gratitude,” said Love Our Schools’ Executive Director, Millicent Nugent. “We are incredibly proud to celebrate these finalists and to recognize the thousands of educators and support staff who fuel our public schools in Lafayette Parish every single day. Their work shapes lives, strengthens our community, and builds our future.”