Love Our Schools sponsors Family Math Festival for K–3 Students and Parents

Love Our Schools announced the upcoming Family Math Festival, hosted by Math Mastery Tutoring, on Monday, January 19, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana.

This free, family-friendly event is designed especially for kindergarten through third-grade students and their parents or guardians. With only 30 available seats, each child must attend with a parent, ensuring families can learn and participate together.

The Family Math Festival creates an engaging, joyful space for parents and children to build confidence in math and strengthen the learning connection at home. Families will work alongside Master Private Tutors, including Dr. Alverna Champion and Dr. Martha Bryant, who bring years of experience helping children master foundational math concepts in fun and accessible ways, according to a release from Love Our Schools.

“Our goal is to empower parents and make math feel approachable and exciting,” said Dr. Alverna M. Champion of Math Mastery Tutoring. “When families learn together, children gain a deeper understanding and greater confidence. This festival is a wonderful opportunity to build those moments.”

Event Details:

What: Family Math Festival

Who: Students in Grades K–3 + One Parent/Guardian

When: Monday, January 19, 10:00 AM–12:00 PM

Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana

Cost: Free

Capacity: 30 students (with parent)

Registration: https://masterytutoring.org/ [masterytutoring.org] *Families will receive a phone call to confirm their seat after registration

Hosted by: Math Mastery Tutoring

Sponsored by: Love Our Schools

