Love Our Schools launches Education All-Stars

LAFAYETTE, La. — Love Our Schools, in partnership with the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS), announced Monday the launch of Education All-Stars, a recognition program dedicated to honoring the outstanding teachers and school support staff of Lafayette Parish Public Schools.

Education All-Stars shines a spotlight on the educators and school support staff who inspire, innovate, and go above and beyond for students each day. Nominations open October 6, 2025, and will be accepted through October 31, 2025. Parents, students, colleagues, and community members are encouraged to nominate deserving LPSS educators and support staff for one of the following awards:

Hall of Fame Awards – Celebrating top teachers at the Elementary, Middle, and High School levels who demonstrate excellence in teaching and leadership.

– Celebrating top teachers at the Elementary, Middle, and High School levels who demonstrate excellence in teaching and leadership. Breakout All-Star Award – Honoring a new teacher (1–3 years of service) who brings passion, creativity, and fresh energy to the classroom.

– Honoring a new teacher (1–3 years of service) who brings passion, creativity, and fresh energy to the classroom. All-Heart Award – Recognizing a support staff member whose dedication and behind-the-scenes impact make schools thrive.

All nominees must be current employees of the Lafayette Parish Public School System.

Important Dates Nomination Period: October 6 – October 31, 2025 (Nominate today [loveourschoolsfoundation.org]!)

Finalists Announced: January 2026

Education All-Stars Celebration Event: February 7, 2026 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Men's Basketball Game (time TBD)

Join them, February 7, 2026, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Men’s Basketball Game as the 2025-2026 Education All-Stars are announced. Fans can purchase discounted tickets for $8 plus taxes and fees, and will also have the opportunity to make a donation to Love Our Schools, directly supporting end-of-year teacher grants.

“Education All-Stars is about celebrating the people who truly shape the future of our parish and beyond, our teachers and school support staff,” said Millicent Nugent, Executive Director, Love Our Schools. “We are honored to partner with LPSS to make sure their hard work and dedication receive the recognition they deserve, and this program also gives back to the schools they serve.”

To learn more or to nominate an Education All-Star, visit LoveOurSchoolsFoundation.org/education-all-stars/.

Love Our Schools is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting teachers, students, and schools across Lafayette Parish by rallying community, business, and philanthropic support. Through campus beautification projects, grant funding, and community-driven initiatives, Love Our Schools works to ensure every child has access to an excellent education and every teacher feels valued.