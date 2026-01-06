Love Our Schools announces return of its Home Giveaway

Love Our Schools announced the return of its Home Giveaway. With the home being donated by Manuel Builders and the lot donated by RJD Community Developers, the 2026 Love Our Schools Home Giveaway will officially break ground on January 6, 2026, in Olde Towne at Millcreek.

Proceeds from the Home Giveaway will benefit Love Our Schools and support public schools across Lafayette Parish through grants, campus beautification, and programs for teachers and students.

The home will be a 2,039 square-foot, one-story residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Tickets will be $50 and will go on sale July 2026, with the drawing held on October 1, 2026.

