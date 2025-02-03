Lourdes offers free health screenings for women

Are you a woman age 45 and older with heart disease, a family history of heart disease or at risk for developing heart disease?

Lourdes is offering a FREE Women’s Heart Health Screening to help you find the answers you need to live a heart healthy life.

SCREENINGS AVAILABLE:



Glucose

Blood Pressure

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Providers will be on site to review results with you and discuss next steps in ensuring your overall heart health.

Space is limited. Registration is required by 5 PM Wednesday, February 19. Call (337) 470-1025 to learn more.

To register, click here.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to Noon Saturday, February 22, 2025

WHERE: Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group Women’s Primary Care, 4650 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Suite 101, Lafayette, LA 70508