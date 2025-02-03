Lourdes offers free health screenings for women

Are you a woman age 45 and older with heart disease, a family history of heart disease or at risk for developing heart disease?
Lourdes is offering a FREE Women’s Heart Health Screening to help you find the answers you need to live a heart healthy life.
SCREENINGS AVAILABLE:
- Glucose
- Blood Pressure
- Body Mass Index (BMI)
- Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Providers will be on site to review results with you and discuss next steps in ensuring your overall heart health.
Space is limited. Registration is required by 5 PM Wednesday, February 19. Call (337) 470-1025 to learn more.
To register, click here.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to Noon Saturday, February 22, 2025
WHERE: Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group Women’s Primary Care, 4650 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Suite 101, Lafayette, LA 70508