Louisiana's Sterner earns SBC special teams honors

NEW ORLEANS – After replacing Lou Groza Award winner Kenneth Almendares and converting on a pair of field goals Louisiana’s season-opener against Rice, redshirt junior Tony Sterner was named on Monday as the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week in an announcement by the league office.

Sterner, who took over the placekicking duties after Almendares’ graduation, went 2-for-2 in field goals against Rice. The Kingwood, Texas product entered the game with two career field goal attempts before converting on a career-high 47-yard boot in the first quarter and topping that with a 51-yard kick late in the second quarter.

App State quarterback AJ Swann (offense) and ULM’s D'Arco Perkins-McCallister (defense) were also honored for the inaugural week of the 2025 season.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday when it plays host to McNeese in an in-state battle at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game being aired on ESPN+.