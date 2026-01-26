Louisiana Travel Association honors tourism industry with 2026 Louey Awards

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) announced Lafayette Travel President & CEO Ben Berthelot as the recipient of the prestigious Marion “Butch” Fox Advocacy Award at its Annual Meeting in Lafayette.

The annual Marion “Butch” Fox Advocacy Award recognizes a member of the Louisiana travel community who shows commitment to statewide causes, speaks up for the industry and advocates on all of our behalf for issues of importance to furthering the economic growth of travel in Louisiana, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Travel.

“There are so many deserving people across Louisiana’s tourism industry, so to receive this honor, especially here in my hometown, means more than I can put into words,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of Lafayette Travel. “This recognition truly belongs to the incredible team at Lafayette Travel, our Board of Commissioners, and our elected officials who consistently support the work we do. I have the utmost respect and admiration for Marion ‘Butch’ Fox and her legacy of advocacy for this industry, and I never imagined I would one day be accepting an award bearing her name. It is a tremendous honor.”

This year, the LTA celebrated excellence in the Louisiana tourism industry by presenting 21 “Louey Awards” to outstanding individuals and organizations. These awards honor those who have made significant contributions to promoting and enhancing Louisiana's vibrant tourism landscape.

The winners of the 2026 Louey Awards are as follows:

• Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget up to $499,999):

Washington Parish Tourism Commission

• Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $500,000 -

$999,999): Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism

• Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $1 million

and above): New Orleans & Company

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,999): Experience Ruston- Small Markets Can Pull

Big Strings

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,999): Explore Alexandria Pineville- The

Community Heart Project

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30,000 and above): Visit The Northshore- Shore To Be

Campaign

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30,000 and above): Visit Jefferson Parish- In To Be Out

• Attraction of the Year: Global Wildlife Center

• Attraction of the Year: Old State Capitol

• Accommodation of the Year: Camp Margaritaville Breaux Bridge

• Bed and Breakfast of the Year: The Stockade

• Festival of the Year: Ouachita Riverfest

• Event of the Year: Smoke & Barrel

• Restaurateurs of the Year: John Besh & Octavio Mantilla

• Restaurateur of the Year: Eric Avery

• Major Event of the Year: 2025 USBC Open Championships

• Rising Star of the Year: Tara Morvant

• Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement: Anne Klenke

• Victor Profis Travel Media: Adrienne Hennis, Advance Travel & Tourism

• Louisiana Spirit Award: Violet Peters

• Marion “Butch” Fox Advocacy Award: Ben Berthelot

