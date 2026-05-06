Louisiana tourism tops $19 billion as Acadiana helps drive growth

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Lafayette’s Moncus Park for a tourism breakfast during National Travel and Tourism Week.

Louisiana’s tourism industry continues to grow, and state leaders say Acadiana is playing a major role in that momentum.

Nungesser stopped in Lafayette on Wednesday for a tourism breakfast at Moncus Park during National Travel and Tourism Week.

New numbers show 45 million people visited Louisiana in 2025, spending nearly $19.5 billion statewide.

Nungesser highlighted the industry’s recent growth and pointed to future opportunities tied to sports tourism and major events coming to the state.

“Last year, 45 million people visited Louisiana, spent $19 billion. The fourth biggest industry in Louisiana, and we’re just getting started,” Nungesser said. “There’s so much growth opportunity with sports tourism, all the Olympic trials, the tournaments — the sky’s the limit.”

State leaders say they hope to continue building on that momentum through 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.