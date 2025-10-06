Louisiana, Southern Miss kick time announced

LAFAYETTE PARISH — BU UL SPORTS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced on Monday that Louisiana’s homecoming contest on October 18 against Southern Miss at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium has been scheduled for an afternoon kickoff.

The game between Louisiana and USM will kick off at 4 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.

Following a bye week after its 54-51 double overtime win over Marshall on September 27, the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3, 1-0 SBC) will return to action on Saturday when it travels to Harrisonburg, Va., for their first-ever matchup against James Madison in a nationally-televised contest on ESPN2.

