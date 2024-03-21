Louisiana residents to lose internet subsidy

LAFAYETTE, La. — The clock is ticking for over half a million families across Louisiana who could lose a government subsidy for their internet if congress does not approve more funding.

It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program launched in 2021 to help low income families meet internet costs.

Families who receive SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, affordable housing, among other government assistance can get up to $30 per month toward internet service.

Vice President of Acadiana Broadband, Dane Guidroz works with over one thousand customers in rural areas. He says customers are worried that they will lose their service.

“There are a lot of people who don’t realize that $30 dollars goes a long way, that’s a tank of gas, that’s daycare, that’s something that people need.”

Guidroz says many of his customers have said they will not be able to afford his services if they do not have the support from the ACP.

“You see it a lot with the elderly, the lower income, the people who live alone, people with a bunch a kids, the sad part is those kids need the internet more than anybody today, we try to work with them as much as we can but the ACP program is a necessity at this point.

Adeyinka Ogynlengan, Vice President of Education and Policy at Education Highway says over 23 million Americans are at risk of losing the program.

“We know families that have been able to leverage it for both learning for their students in K-12 schools and parents who have been able to go back to school or they’re able to get remote and care for their loved ones because they now have internet connection they can afford.”

559,000 households in Louisiana are eligible for The Affordable Connectivity Program including 29,000 veterans, 96,000 seniors and 213,000 living below the federal poverty line.

In February, applications were closed for the ACP program and the FCC says April will be the last month for funding.

With internet cost averaging 30-90 dollars for a basic plan- the $30 supplement helps families connect to essential services like online learning, telemedicine services, and staying connected to loved ones.