Louisiana launches Project M.O.M. to combat maternal overdose deaths at 11 hospitals

The Louisiana Department of Health launched Project M.O.M. (Maternal Overdose Mortality) on Wednesday, announcing 11 catalyst site hospitals that will provide person-centered care for mothers affected by substance use disorder.

The project aims to keep women alive and families intact by closing gaps between emergency care, prenatal services and ongoing substance use treatment. Accidental overdose has been the leading cause of pregnancy-associated deaths in Louisiana since 2018.

"Every new life is a reason for hope, which makes the reality that accidental overdose has been the leading cause of pregnancy-associated deaths in Louisiana since 2018 all the more sobering," LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein said. "This isn't just a statistic. It's a double tragedy. When we lose a mother, we risk the safety, stability, and future of her child."

Greenstein said data shows the vast majority of these deaths are preventable.

"SUD is a chronic, treatable medical condition that has dangerous impacts on pregnant women and their infants. It is not a moral failing," LDH Deputy Secretary Dr. Pete Croughan said. "Pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder deserve support and access to treatment without judgment."

The 11 catalyst site hospitals include Ochsner American Legion Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women, Lakeview Hospital, Lane Regional Medical Center, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, , Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Touro Hospital and Woman's Hospital.

These hospitals have committed to aligning leadership around treating substance use disorder in pregnancy as a medical condition, implementing universal verbal screening for substance use, ensuring timely medication for opioid use disorder across care settings, integrating naloxone distribution into clinical workflows and embedding hospital-based perinatal navigators.

Project M.O.M. aims to reduce maternal mortality associated with substance use by 80% within three years through policy, partnership, peer support and practice transformation. The project's four goals include reducing stigma and improving access to treatment, improving coordination of prenatal and postpartum care, increasing patient engagement in treatment programs and advancing collaboration across healthcare providers and community partners.