Louisiana Firefighters Foundation makes donation to Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. — The Louisiana Firefighters Foundation donated a Wood's Forcible Entry training door to the Broussard Fire Department on Monday.

According to the organization, the equipment will be used to enhance the region's training courses and capabilities. This is the second door donated to date, the first being to the Luling Volunteer Fire Department in June. In addition, 15 doors will be distributed throughout the Fire Service of Louisiana.

"The installation of the door located at the Broussard Fire Department will serve as a centralized point of enhanced training for numerous departments in the area," said Dustin Yates, the Executive Director of Louisiana Firefighters Foundation. "This hands-on training device will prepare firefighters to tackle any doors they may encounter in the field, ensuring the safety of both their teams and the community."

Doors pose significant challenges during firefighting operations. They range from standard hollow core doors that can be opened with some pressure, to doors with double deadbolts and solid cores that require significant force. The training door will provide simulated scenarios to develop the skills necessary to evaluate and break through different types of doors while reducing the risks associated with real-world emergencies, as maintained by the foundation.

"This generous donation not only benefits our firefighters but strengthens our entire community," said Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne. "Equipping our firefighters with advanced training equipment will instill confidence in our residents, knowing that a prompt and effective emergency response can be performed when required."

Ray Bourque, Mayor of Broussard, believes this type of training helps ensure firefighters have the skills they need to respond to critical situations when minutes count.

"Having the support of Louisiana Firefighters Foundation is extremely important," said Bourque, "and to have our own training tool like this on-site at our new fire department station is critical for us to have the ability to respond in a timely manner."

For more information, visit the Louisiana Firefighters Foundation's website here.