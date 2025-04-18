Louisiana faces tourism setback as Canadians cancel trips

LAFAYETTE, KATC - On any given day at Vermilionville, a cultural hub in the heart of Lafayette, the hum of tourism drives the rhythm of business — and for years, many of those footsteps have belonged to Canadian visitors.

“We are a big part of their community, and they are part of us,” said Jeremy Dotson, gift shop manager at Vermilionville. “It is very sad to lose those visitors.”

As tariffs between the U.S. and Canada take effect, a growing number of Canadian tourists are canceling their trips to the United States — a trend that’s already making waves in Louisiana’s tourism sector.

“Some of our Canadian guests have booked these trips at least a year in advance,” Dotson said. “They didn’t want to cancel their plans, but they have told us that they will not be coming in the future with the current climate.”

Canadian travelers have long been among the most significant international visitors to Louisiana, particularly in Acadiana, where cultural ties run deep.

“I mean, we have more people that come from Canada than, let’s say, Virginia,” said Brady McKellar, Bayou Vermilion district managing director at Vermilionville.

The connection, McKellar said, is more than tourism — it’s historical.

“When we really talk about Cajun French, it is very, very close to the Acadian French that’s spoken in Canada,” he said. “So I think there is sort of a loss of a familiar connection, almost — a shared experience of people. And in some cases, it’s a much more direct familial line than just a theoretical one.”

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, who oversees the state’s tourism office, said the cancellations could pose a serious threat to Louisiana’s tourism economy.

“We know international visitors spend more money, and they see more of Louisiana,” Nungesser said.

With major cultural events like Festival Acadiens et Créoles scheduled for the fall, the potential absence of Canadian visitors is already being felt.

“I’m already hearing folks saying that Canadians are backing out from coming to Festival Acadiens in October,” a reporter asked Nungesser. “How detrimental is it to the community?”

“It’s going to be a blow to our tourism industry all over the state,” he replied. “It’s very disturbing. I’m sure there’s a lot smarter people in Washington, D.C., but it seems like there’s a better way.”

As tensions simmer at the national level, local leaders in Louisiana are hoping to preserve the cultural and economic bonds they’ve long shared with their northern neighbors.