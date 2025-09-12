Louisiana delegation hosting Service Academy Day

The office of U.S. Sen Bill Cassidy, R-La., will host a Service Academy Day in Lafayette tomorrow, September 13.

Staff will also be present from U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Reps Clay Higgins, R-La., Julia Letlow, R-La., and Cleo Fields, D-La. also will be present.

At Service Academy Day, representatives of the U.S. Military (West Point), Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies will make presentations to interested students and parents.

The event will be held at the LITE Center located on Cajundome Boulevard; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the presentations begin at 9 a.m.