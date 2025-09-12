Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Louisiana delegation hosting Service Academy Day

West Point Graduation 2022
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FILE: United States Military Academy graduating cadets attend their graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2022 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Posted

The office of U.S. Sen Bill Cassidy, R-La., will host a Service Academy Day in Lafayette tomorrow, September 13.

Staff will also be present from U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Reps Clay Higgins, R-La., Julia Letlow, R-La., and Cleo Fields, D-La. also will be present.

At Service Academy Day, representatives of the U.S. Military (West Point), Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies will make presentations to interested students and parents.

The event will be held at the LITE Center located on Cajundome Boulevard; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the presentations begin at 9 a.m.

