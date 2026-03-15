Louisiana Comic Convention brings comics, anime, and pop culture fans to the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Fans of comics, anime, and pop culture are filling the Cajundome Convention Center this weekend for the annual Louisiana Comic Convention.

The two-day event brings together celebrity guests, artists, vendors, and fan groups, giving people of all ages a chance to celebrate their favorite characters. Many attendees showed up in costume, and a costume contest is also part of the weekend's festivities.

Gregory Hallows, owner of Humble Enterprises, said the event creates a unique experience for fans.

"It's awesome to see families come together and to see kids dressing up and to see people like being super excited about meeting their fandom because you know a lot of times you don't think you're gonna meet the voice of something or the person you see on the screen, but they get to do that here and you know a lot of people come just to see people that they don't see any other time it's like have family reunion almost..."

The convention continues to grow each year, with more fans showing up to take part. The event runs through the weekend at the Cajundome Convention Center.

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