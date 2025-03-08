Louisiana Comic Con returns to Lafayette this weekend

LAFAYETTE, KATC - Get ready to grab your lightsabers and prepare for a weekend of fun, creativity, and community as Louisiana Comic Con returns to Lafayette. The event, which is expected to attract fans of all ages, will be held at the Cajundome Convention Center this weekend, starting at 10 am March 8 - 9th, offering a vibrant mix of celebrity appearances, cosplay, vendors, and more.

Scooby-Doo voice actor Scott Innes and Kathleen Herles, best known for being the original voice of Dora on Dora the Explorer for the first four seasons, will be in attendance.

Greg Hallows, who spearheads the event, described Louisiana Comic Con as "kind of like a family reunion," where attendees can relax, mingle, and embrace their inner "nerd." Whether you’re a Star Wars fan, an anime enthusiast, or just someone who loves a good costume, there’s something for everyone.

"You get to meet a lot of celebrities from movies, television, and anime," Hallows said. "There’s a lot of cosplay; you will see a lot of costumes. And there are some really good vendors, including both local businesses and vendors from out of state."

This year’s Louisiana Comic Con promises to be one for the books, with a packed lineup of activities designed for fans of all ages. Hallows, who has children of his own, emphasized the family-friendly nature of the event. "I want to put on an event that’s safe for them to feel themselves and for families to come and celebrate what they enjoy," he said. "Whether it’s something from the '80s or something new, they can all celebrate together."

Location:

The Cajundome Convention Center

444 Cajundome Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506

For more details and ticket information, visit Louisiana Comic Con's website.

