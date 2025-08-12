Tickets are now on sale for Louisiana Christmas Day: André Courville & the Atchafalaya Orchestra featuring Hunter Hayes, with Sweet Cecilia and Jourdan Thibodeaux, on Sunday, November 30, 6:00 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Louisiana Christmas Day is Lafayette’s annual holiday concert, led by André Courville and his Atchafalaya Orchestra, which blends symphonic arrangements with Louisiana roots artists. This year the event features a hometown appearance by Grammy-nominated Hunter Hayes—his first time in Acadiana since 2013.

Tickets: Starting at $51

Buy: www.heymanncenter.com [heymanncenter.com]

Box Office: 337.291.5555

André Courville, internationally acclaimed opera star and president of Bayou Teche Music Productions, said, “This show is our community’s kickoff to the season and, this year, it will be the largest and only orchestral Christmas concert in Acadiana. We are also very excited to have Hunter Hayes back home to make this event even more special.”

Event at a glance

Date/Time: Sun, Nov. 30, 2025 • 6:00 p.m.

Venue : Heymann Performing Arts Center (1373 South College Road, Lafayette, LA)

For more information, contact Dustin Angelle at +13379622380 or by email at info@bayoutechmusic.com.

