Louisiana 811 reminds residents to call before digging this spring to prevent injuries and utility outages

LAFAYETTE PARISH — April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana, and officials have an important safety reminder for anyone planning to dig this spring.

With spring projects picking up, residents should call 811 at least two business days before digging. This gives crews time to mark underground lines before work begins.

Billy Forest, the damage prevention manager with Louisiana 811, said the risks of digging without calling are real.

"People work from home now, so if you were to interrupt some (one) by not calling 811 and cutting one of these utilities, (they) could have a problem," Forest said.

"We want to avoid that, whether it's harm to yourself or harm to an infrastructure," Forest said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.